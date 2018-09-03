Agriculture dept to plant 1m trees in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Department has started tree plantation throughout the province under “Prime Minister Green Programme”.

The high officials of Punjab Agriculture Department planted saplings to kick-off the tree-plantation drive. Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khurshid has said that Agriculture Department has given a target to plant one million trees throughout province. He added that celebrating a “Green Day” at National level will definitely change country’s fate. Whole department is engaged in this activity and performing their duty as completion of National cause. Agriculture sector is facing climatic change now a days and it is affecting the fate of the sector adversely. This programme will definitely perform a positive role towards betterment of climatic change in province and agriculture sector will be improved as many varieties of different crop is going to extinct due to hot humid weather condition in the province.

The secretary said Green Pakistan Programme aims to reinvigorate country’s ailing sector through a large-scale plantation besides protecting and conserving wildlife and their habitats for revival of the overall biodiversity, which is in danger because of over-exploitation or sustainable use of natural resources.

Tree plantation at a large scale will definitely pay-off Nation in future. He appealed people to join hand in tree plantation programme with department.

KEMU: In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, King Edward Medical University has initiated a tree plantation campaign at it New Campus located at 16 KM Muridkay-Narowal Road, Sheikhupura district.

King Edward Medical University, under the guidance of its Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, organised a tree plantation ceremony on Sunday, according to a press release issued here.

Minister for Forestry Muhammad Sibtain Khan participated in the ceremony as the chief guest. As many as 500 saplings were planted on the occasion. A target of plantation of 5,000 saplings has been set by the university.

The minister for forestry said that following the vision of prime minister, the Punjab government was committed to making Punjab a green province by planting trees at every available space, including along the national highways.

Guests of honour former KEMC principals Prof Ijaz Ahsan, Prof Mahmood Ali Malik and Prof Naseer Mahmood Akhter also highlighted the importance of trees for the eradication of pollution. They also planted saplings in their names.

KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal and Project Director Prof Muhammad Ather Javed said that KEMU would be made a top university of the country. In the New Campus, 1,000-bed hospital would be established to provide best health service delivery to the ailing humanity of the area, they said.

Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Saqib Zafar, Forestry Department Secretary Cap (R) Asad Ullah, former KEMU VC and Current VC of FJMU Prof Aamer Zaman Khan also participated in the tree plantation ceremony and planted saplings.

The local MPAs, Khuram Ijaz Chattha and Umar Aftab, also participated in the event. Green Taskforce Pakistan Chairman and former KEMCOLIAN Prof Muhammad Shoaib Shafie, Porf Muhammad Asghar Butt, Prof Muhammad Amjad, Prof. Fareed Zafar, KEMU Registrar Prof Irshad Husain Qureshi, PMA President Dr Izhar, KEMU deans Prof Raafea Tafweez Qureshi, Prof Sayed Asghar Naqi and Prof Saira Afzal also attended the ceremony and planted saplings.

Bio Chemistry Department Chairman Prof Nakhshab, Prof Ijaz Hussain, Prof Aisha Malik, Prof Rana Dilawaiz Nadeem, Prof Saqib Shafi, Prof Sajid Abaidullah, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali, Prof Muhammad Haroon Hamid, Prof Tahir Jamil Ahmed, Prof Arif Rasheed Malik, Prof M Anees, Prof Khawar Ali, Prof Zujaja Zaheer, Prof Yar Muhammad, Prof Farah Yousaf and Prof Safdar Khan were also present. The students of KEMU were represented by Miss Aleena Afzal and Mashood.