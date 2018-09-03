Mon September 03, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2018

Efforts urged to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram in Kohat

KOHAT: Speakers at a meeting have pledged to make efforts to ensure the peaceful observance of Muharram in the district.

Brigadier Dost Javed Chandio of Pakistan Army, District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Jahanzeb Khan, Commander Orakzai Scouts Col Mubashir, Commander Thall Scouts Lt Col Aziz, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Sanobar Khan, Shia and Sunni elders attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers called for efforts to promote harmony on the occasion of Muharram and to forge unity among the Muslims in order to foil the conspiracies of anti-Islam forces.

They said all the segments of the society should join hands to foster brotherhood and avoid aggression and provocation in a bid to ensure the sanctity of the sacred month.

The speakers assured the police and law-enforcing agencies of all-out support as it was the only way to block the way of those conspiring to pit the followers of one sect against the other to fulfill their nefarious designs.

DPO Jahanzeb Khan said that foolproof security arrangement would be made to avert any untoward incident during Muharram. He also asked the people to cooperate with the law-enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order to ensure the peaceful observance of Muharram.

