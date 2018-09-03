Shopkeeper foils robbery, shoots suspect dead

A suspected robber was killed during an exchange of fire between a general store owner and a group of robbers in New Karachi on Sunday.

The shootout took place in Sector 5-B 1 of New Karachi within the limits of Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station. Police officials said four robbers entered a general store and attempted to rob cash and other valuables. The robbers fired gunshots into the air after the shop owner, Mohsin Rasheed, offered resistance.

SHO Imtiaz Mir Jutt said the shop owner opened fire at the robbers, killing one of them on the spot. The other suspects, however, managed to escape from the scene. Acting on information, police reached the scene and inquired about the incident. The body of the killed suspect was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later taken to the Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth for identification.

The police also claimed to have found a pistol on the deceased. According to SHO Jutt, the general store owner used his own licensed weapon to kill the robber, who had yet to be identified as no one approached the police to claim his body. He further said a case had been registered against the suspects on behalf of the shopkeeper while further investigations were under way.

Nine suspects held in raids

Two suspected criminals were apprehended during a raid conducted by the paramilitary force in Ferozabad area. The suspects were identified as Muhammad Noman and Jashwant alias Gora Munna.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the two were involved in various cases of crime, particularly robberies. The troops also claimed to have seized arms and ammunitions from the possession of the suspects, who were later handed over to the police for further legal action.

Five more suspected criminals were arrested during raids in parts of Brigade police station limits, including Lines Area and Jutt Lane. The suspects were named Raza, Arif alias Mullah, Ali Raza, Altaf and Aqeel Ahmed.

Police officials said that street criminals and absconders were among those taken into custody, and cases against them were registered. Meanwhile, two more alleged criminals were arrested by Clifton police. According to police officials, the suspects, namely Kalu and Sajid, were arrested along with weapons. The two were booked over charges of involvement in various crimes, particularly muggings.