Sun September 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P

Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan
‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’

‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’
PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Sports

AFP
September 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Korea boxing coaches kicked out of Asiad

JAKARTA: Two North Korean coaches were kicked out of the Asian Games Saturday for mounting a protest in the ring after one of their boxers lost the women’s flyweight final.

Coach Pak Chol Jun refused to leave the ring and incited boxer Pang Chol Mi to remain behind in protest against the judging after China’s Chang Yuan won gold on a 3-2 split decision.

Both were eventually forced to leave by police and security staff after the nasty standoff marred the finale to the Asiad boxing competition.

Another coach, Pak Il Nam, got into an angry frenzy outside the ring as he tried to whip up the crowd to jeer the decision.

Both coaches had their Asian Games credentials immediately revoked and will now face disciplinary action by the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

The large contingent of North Korean delegation members in the crowd and a big section of South Korean fans then jeered Chang unsportingly as she received her gold medal.

Pang stood stony-faced as she received the silver medal, refused to acknowledge any cheers, then turned away from the Chinese flag during the anthem and would not join the other medal winners for the usual group photo afterwards.

There was no immediate comment from AIBA or the Olympic Council of Asia as to whether Pang would face any disciplinary action.

The unsavoury scenes cast a pall over what had been a memorable day of action in the ring, and overshadowed two memorable achievements in the subsequent two women’s finals. “The coaches’ credentials have been revoked and they will be sent forward to the disciplinary commission for them to review and take action,” AIBA executive director Tom Virgets told AFP.

“We are going to get the message across to our people to accept decisions. At the same time AIBA has a responsibility to ensure fair play happens,” he added.

The seven men’s finals had passed off without incident with Uzbekistan winning five golds before Chang and Pang squared up in the first of three women’s finals at the jakarta International Expo. They fought at a furious pace and Pang was convinced she had won only to be disappointed before her coaches began their protest.

After a delay caused by the incident, all eyes turned to the women’s featherweight final between North Korea’s Jo Son Hwa and China’s 2014 Asian Games gold medallist Yin Junhua, who was looking to make history.

Yin took it on a 4-1 split decision to become the first woman to win two Asian Games boxing golds. This time, the judges’ verdict was accepted in good grace with both boxers embracing and congratulating each other’s corners. “I’m very excited, very happy, because of the expectations I’ve faced this time,” Chang told AFP.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!