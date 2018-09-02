MCI planting 500,000 saplings

Islamabad : Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that plantation of trees and their preservation is perpetual charity.

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has taken steps to practically engage all stakeholders in Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive-2018. All government departments and private sectors are collaborating with each other to make this city more clean and green.

Around 500,000 saplings in different areas of the city are being planted during the campaign adding that ongoing Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive is unique in its nature, as the first time private sector is providing plant saplings for plantation in different areas of federal capital while Environment Wing of MCI is only providing technical expertise in tree plantation.

Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while planting a plant sapling at the Faisal Mosque. On this occasion, President U Microfinance Bank and officers of MCI were also present. Mayor of Islamabad said that MCI is committed to make Islamabad more beautiful and modern city of the world. He said that maximum plantation of trees would purify the environment, which would help reduce the pollution in the city. He said that it is result of efforts of MCI in the ongoing Monsoon Plantation Drive as such different departments, NGOs, educational institutes and individual are collaborating with MCI and planting trees all around the city. He further added that MCI is working on a comprehensive strategy under that strategy; all trees which are causing pollen allergy will be replaced by the fruit and other indigenous plants including Chir Pine, Kachnar, Amaltas, Dhreak, Jacaranda, Olive and Jaman etc.