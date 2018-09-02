Sun September 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P

Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan
‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’

‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’
PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
September 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Green-shirts’ medal hopes end with 2-1 defeat

KARACHI: Pakistan’s last chance of winning a medal in hockey event of the Asian Games 2018 ended with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India in the bronze medal play-off match in Jakarta on Saturday.

The Green-shirts conceded the first goal when Akashdeep Singh netted in the 3rd minute. India were well in control throughout the game while Pakistan continued with their old habit of missing their chances.

Despite some good attempts by the Pakistani forwards, India managed to keep them from scoring. Experienced players Umar Bhutta and Atiq Muhammad in particular did well for Pakistan but Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas successfully led the Indian defense.

India doubled the lead in the 50th minute when Harmanpreet Singh scored their second goal.

Pakistan played attacking hockey in the second and third quarter and were rewarded when Atiq scored in the 52nd minute.

The final quarter looked evenly poised as both teams played end-to-end hockey, creating chances and giving away penalty corners.

Pakistan manager Hasan Sardar, when contacted by ‘The News’, blamed the failure of forwards in availing goal-scoring opportunities for their defeat.

“We played good hockey but we could not capitalize on the goal-scoring chances,” he said.

“Even after India had taken the lead, we did not come under pressure and continued attacking but unfortunately our forwards could not score,” added Sardar.

Agencies add: Japan staged a spectacular regulation time comeback to draw 6-6 before edging out Malaysia 3-1 in a penalty shootout and claim the gold.

Trailing 4-1 in the second period and then 5-2 in the fourth, Japan pumped in three goals through Kentaro Fukuda, Kenta Tanaka and Koji Yamasaki in a seven-minute blitz to level the pulsating contest.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!