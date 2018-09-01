FGEHF to give G-14 plots possession to allottees next month

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) would hand over the possession of G-14/2, 3 plots to 400 allottees in the first week of September 2018.

Spokesperson of FGEFH told APP here on Friday that the foundation had already handed over the possession of over 600 allottees including 380 allottees in November 2016 and 313 allottees in March 2017. The development of two sub-sectors is going on and those allottees, who have cleared their dues as well as paid all the development charges, are being given possession of the plots in these sub-sectors.

To a question, he said that Executive Committee of the Housing Foundation has decided to not receive any additional charges from the allottees like Built-up Properties charges and etc as most of the employees had retired from their services and it is very difficult for them of arrange huge money to pay the charges.

He said that FGEHF has sent layout plan of G-14 to Capital Development Authority (CDA) but so far not approved by it. Electricity work has almost been completed and 85% land has been vacated from land grabbers in G-14.

FGEHF had spent one billion rupees on the rehabilitation of G-13 sector and another one billion rupees being spending for the rehabilitation of street lights, road networks, sewerage system and garbage collection. G-13 was established in 1996 and it was needed for rehabilitation work as the foundation spending Rs 2.2 million for garbage collection on monthly and Rs80 million spending on water supply to the residents of said sector.

He revealed that government is planning to demolish all slum areas in Federal Capital and provide a decent residence to the people of slum areas.

To a question he said around three years ago, a list of 1500 Journalists had been sent to the Ministry of Information and Broadcast for verification but so far ministry did not reply to the foundation. He said that number of plots is more than the number of journalists but waiting for the final approved list from concerned ministry.

Despite of the fact that providing basic amenities to G-13 residents was sole responsibility of CDA, the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) was supplying clean drinking water to them at its own. Though it is not our responsibility to provide water to the sector's residents, but we do it at our own, he added.

He said that as municipal corporation, CDA is collecting all kind of taxes from the dwellers of the Sector therefore it was its sole responsibility to ensure provision of water supply, street lights, garbage collection and maintain peaceful environment in the Sector.