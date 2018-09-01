Tahir posted new JDG IB

PESHAWAR: A senior police officer of the Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa Mohammad Tahir has been transferred and posted as joint director general of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Friday.

According to a notification, Mohammad Tahir was transferred to the Intelligence Bureau where he was posted as JDG KP to head the bureau in the province.

He was serving as DIG Special Branch KP before being posted in the IB.

Previously, Tahir served as Capital City Police Officer Peshawar, DIG Mardan and Bannu and other important positions in KP Police and National Highways and Motorway Police.

A number of senior officers of the KP Police are likely to be transferred and assigned new postings in the coming days.