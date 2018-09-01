Sindh asks Centre for two choppers for surveillance of Muharram processions

The Sindh government has approached the federal government to avail the services of two helicopters to ensure air surveillance for the security of the central processions of the 9th and 10th of Muharram in the city.

In this connection, a letter, dated August 30 was sent by the home department to the secretary of the federal interior ministry. The letter, sent by the section officer of law-enforcement-II of the home department, states that in view of the prevailing threats to law and order in Sindh, it is necessary that security during the processions on the 9th and 10th of Muharram be ensured by aerial surveillance through helicopters.

In view of the above, the letter says, it is requested to ensure the availability of two helicopters for air surveillance during the Muharram processions as mentioned in the aviation support performa received from headquarters of the Sindh Rangers.

Meanwhile, the home department also approached the federal authorities concerned with a request to suspend the cellular phone services and mobile phone-based Internet service only in sensitive parts of Sindh on the 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram from 7am till midnight.

A letter in this regard has been sent by the section officer, LE-II of the home department, carrying the subject “Jamming of cellular service during Muharram-ul-Haram 1440 Hijri (2018)”. It has been sent to the federal Interior secretary and chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

The letter states: “I am directed to enclose herewith a copy of letter No. 0051/GS(Ops)/6004 dated 27-08-2018 received from the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), Karachi on the subject noted above and to state that the Law Enforcement Agencies viz Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and Sindh Police have requested for suspension of cellular services including Internet on 8th, 9th, 10th during Muharram-ul-Haram 1440 Hijri (2018) from 0700 to 2359 hours in different areas of Sindh as mentioned in the letter of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) as there are apprehensions of coordination of criminal activity by miscreants/criminals through the use of cellular phones/Internet during Muharram related Majlis and processions.

“It is therefore requested to please suspend all kinds of cellular GPRS-communication services/mobile services/Internet from 8th to 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in different areas of Sindh as mentioned in the letter of Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in order to facilitate in maintaining law and order.

“However, in case of any incident/emergency, the cell phone companies may be directed to restore the facility immediately on request of this department and the companies may be directed to nominate their respective focal person and send their contact number for record of this department.”