Sat September 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

Railways Police catch two thieves

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) Police, Lahore division, on Friday arrested two persons involved in theft of railways material. One person, Umair Javed, was caught red handed carrying stolen material on his bike in the Singhpura area while the another, Ali Hasnain, was caught red handed removing bearing plates from the main line. A Pakistan Railways spokesperson said the line was immediately repaired.

