Sindh SEZMC starts operations

KARACHI: The first board meeting of the Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC) was held in Karachi to kick-off the company’s operations in the province, a statement said on Friday.

The provincial government has created SEZMC to manage, coordinate and facilitate Special Economic Zones (SEZs), it added. Under the overarching objective of attracting investment, SEZMC will promote interaction between local, foreign investors and relevant stakeholders to ensure a better business environment. It will manage existing SEZs, as well as develop new SEZ under the industrial cooperation phase of CPEC in Sindh. Finally, the company will function as a one-window solution for developers, zone enterprises and investors under the SEZ framework.

The board members deliberated and decided upon different agenda items related to the operations of the company, the statement said. The board also approved company sub-committees for approval / appraisal, audit, human resource, procurement and nomination. The board includes government officials, as well as businessmen from the private sector.