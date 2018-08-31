CJCSC attends SCO meeting in Moscow

BEIJING: The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, (CJCSC), General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, on Wednesday attended a high level defence huddle with other senior military officials of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow.

During the meeting of Chiefs of General Staff of SCO member nations, the host country briefed the forum on the geopolitical situation and activities of transnational terrorist outfits in various regions of the world.

During the meeting, General Hayat highlighted the contributions of the country’s armed forces in the war on terror and the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces. He also met his Chinese and Tajik counterparts during the meeting. Pakistan, along with India, became a full SCO member in June 2017.