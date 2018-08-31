Those responsible should clean up mess

Now that the elections are over and the winners and losers are rejoicing - or crying foul, as the case may be - it is hoped that the mess created by all political workers will be cleaned up by those responsible - both public and private property has been dirtied and defaced during the campaign.

While private property owners may curse the candidates or political party for the extra expense, they probably will clean up their walls but public property will be left in a mess until the paper eventually falls off by itself. It should not be the responsibility of the local government or civic agencies, which already have too much to do and are strapped for funds. Of course, it is too much to hope for but the candidates should make an effort and motivate their supporters to do the needful whether they have won or not, since they created the mess in the first place.

Paper pamphlets, large posters; wall chalking are all part of political campaigns that take place whether there is a law against this activity or not - though this year the Supreme Court’s edict against wall chalking did show results, at least in the bigger cities. Anything and everything on which a pamphlet can be pasted have these obnoxious pieces of paper stuck on them, usually with the likeness of the candidate. The photographs and printing are mostly of a poor quality, as is the paper. With the heavy rains these poster are torn and tattered hanging from poles, while parts of them have fallen and made a mess on the roads or added to the clogging of drains.

While the Election Commission sets down rules and regulations for candidates to follow, no one really takes notice of them - politicians say they are not realistic and it is impossible to stay within the limits imposed on them. That is something for them to sort out but cleaning up the mess they create should be part of the laid down procedure. Since no one bothers about this aspect of their campaigns, next time around, a sum of money should be collected from each candidate or political party and a fund created to hire persons who clean up in the aftermath of elections. While it may be argued that there is enough garbage lying around and a little more will not make a difference, it is annoying to be reminded about how irresponsible our so called rulers are, which happens every time you see a poster stuck where it should not be.