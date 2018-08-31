Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording
Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday

Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit
Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police

Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police
PM promises all required resources to armed forces

PM promises all required resources to armed forces
Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders
Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis
US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India
Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects
ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Islamabad

IH
Ishrat Hyatt
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Those responsible should clean up mess

Now that the elections are over and the winners and losers are rejoicing - or crying foul, as the case may be - it is hoped that the mess created by all political workers will be cleaned up by those responsible - both public and private property has been dirtied and defaced during the campaign.

While private property owners may curse the candidates or political party for the extra expense, they probably will clean up their walls but public property will be left in a mess until the paper eventually falls off by itself. It should not be the responsibility of the local government or civic agencies, which already have too much to do and are strapped for funds. Of course, it is too much to hope for but the candidates should make an effort and motivate their supporters to do the needful whether they have won or not, since they created the mess in the first place.

Paper pamphlets, large posters; wall chalking are all part of political campaigns that take place whether there is a law against this activity or not - though this year the Supreme Court’s edict against wall chalking did show results, at least in the bigger cities. Anything and everything on which a pamphlet can be pasted have these obnoxious pieces of paper stuck on them, usually with the likeness of the candidate. The photographs and printing are mostly of a poor quality, as is the paper. With the heavy rains these poster are torn and tattered hanging from poles, while parts of them have fallen and made a mess on the roads or added to the clogging of drains.

While the Election Commission sets down rules and regulations for candidates to follow, no one really takes notice of them - politicians say they are not realistic and it is impossible to stay within the limits imposed on them. That is something for them to sort out but cleaning up the mess they create should be part of the laid down procedure. Since no one bothers about this aspect of their campaigns, next time around, a sum of money should be collected from each candidate or political party and a fund created to hire persons who clean up in the aftermath of elections. While it may be argued that there is enough garbage lying around and a little more will not make a difference, it is annoying to be reminded about how irresponsible our so called rulers are, which happens every time you see a poster stuck where it should not be.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response