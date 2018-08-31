Students plant 500 saplings

Islamabad : A fairly large group of cheerful and enthusiastic students representing the Trillium English School System planted over 400 saplings in the green belt dividing Islamabad’s sectors F-11/3 and F-10/2 here on Thursday morning, thereby contributing their share to making the city green as part of the national tree plantation campaign.

The initiative was a joint effort of the school administration, coupled with Ms. Security Organisation System, which donated saplings for the campaign, and the Environment Wing of the Capital Development Authority.

Joining the students in the drive, the Vice Chairman of UC-29, President of Women’s Wing District West, and Member of PTI Central Executive Committee Seemi Ezdi congratulated them for participating in the government’s initiative to make Pakistan green.

The students were carrying colourful banners inscribed with slogans like ‘Go Green,’ ‘Save Trees,’ and ‘Save Earth, Save Life.’ Besides participating in the drive and contributing towards a better environment, the initiative proved to be a great learning experience for the students; they learnt that trees provide clean air, contribute to a greener environment, are a source of shade, and as one of the students added, “provide the habitat of birds.”