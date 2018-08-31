Pindiites dream pleasing localities

Pindiites want to walk in pleasing surroundings and a spotless area sends a message of respect. When trash is thrown in vacant plots and in front of the houses by a group of residents making the environment unhealthy many people get depressed. Trash makes a neighborhood look ugly and intimidating. Several city areas are not a place to walk. Most of the people want to walk in a neighborhood that is aesthetically pleasing but most city localities particularly old areas are not worth-walking except some posh areas. They have no trees, flowers, bushes are prevalent; houses are located close to the nullahs; and picturesque landscapes are hidden out of view and away from where people are walking. “My locality has no or very little vegetation; buildings are located far from the roads; and the whole neighborhood looks barren and inhospitable. Who would want to walk here,” says Anees Ali, a Faisal Colony resident. “I can walk to the grocery store, drug store, utility store, any number of restaurants and fast food place, bakery, school, park and even the gym and hospital. So I’m lucky that way but not environment-wise,” says Farhat Abbas, who lives in Gulzare Quaid. “One of the things that I needed to consider when choosing a place to live in was its proximity to my workplace and other places that I needed to frequent on a regular basis. I live in Shah Khalid Colony that has a lot in it and I can walk everywhere including restaurants, grocery store, and more. I love it but not too much, as it is a little tough walking because of the pile of mud during rainy spell. People construct homes and buildings that do not support the pedestrian environment,” says Niaz Hussain, a civil aviation guy. “I’m really envious; sounds like a great lifestyle people have there in beautiful Bahria Town. Its physical environment is awesome — water and mountain views, lots of greenery, hilly — so it’s a great walking area for relaxation, contemplation, and exercise,” says Ali Hassan, a trader from a nearby locality. Rahat Ali from Dhoke Khabba says: “I recently visited DHA for the first time, and all the walking was a great breath of fresh air. I thought all the walking would just be too much for me. But, I probably walked many sectors.” “I live in Fazal Town Phase-II. It has giant plazas with every kind of shop including grocery stores and restaurants across the locality. Its roads are broken. That area had a smooth road some time ago, but after it was dug up for laying down water pipelines it was never repaired. It has become un-walkable,” says Mansoor Turabi from the area.

