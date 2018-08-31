RDA declares four housing schemes illegal

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has declared four housing schemes illegal on Chakri road, Rawalpindi and directed owners to stop illegal advertisements and developments.

Jamshaid Aftab, director, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA declared illegal advertisements by the four illegal housing schemes. RDA under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 issued notices to owners of the four illegal housing schemes.

The notice warned them to stop immediately the advertisements otherwise RDA would seal the site offices of the illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi. RDA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal housing scheme which status declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves are responsible for their losses.

Director (MP&TE), RDA also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL, not to extend services to these illegal housing schemes as its status is un-approved.