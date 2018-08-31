Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording
Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday

Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit
Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police

Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police
PM promises all required resources to armed forces

PM promises all required resources to armed forces
Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders
Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis
US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India
Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects
ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Civil-military leadership on one page: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the civil and military leadership of the country is on one page following the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath,’ the government’s official spokesperson said, “This time both the civil and military leadership are on one page and shares the same book.”

Fawad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed over the counter-terrorism operations during his meeting with the military high-command and said that the premier had a positive meeting with the army chief. “PTI’s government will take into account recommendation of security institutions in policy formation,” he said. “PM Imran will make decision in view of the interests of Pakistan.”

The information minister, when asked about the coming US Secretary of State’s Islamabad visit, said that the United States is confused on whether it would to stay in Afghanistan or not.

“The secretary of state is coming. We will see how much clear he is in his thoughts,” said Fawad.The information minister said that Punjab minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan has been sent a message by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on his back-to-back controversies in the recent past. “Fayaz is a good person. He will show his performance,” Fawad Chaudhry claimed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response