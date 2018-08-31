Civil-military leadership on one page: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the civil and military leadership of the country is on one page following the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ.

Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath,’ the government’s official spokesperson said, “This time both the civil and military leadership are on one page and shares the same book.”

Fawad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was briefed over the counter-terrorism operations during his meeting with the military high-command and said that the premier had a positive meeting with the army chief. “PTI’s government will take into account recommendation of security institutions in policy formation,” he said. “PM Imran will make decision in view of the interests of Pakistan.”

The information minister, when asked about the coming US Secretary of State’s Islamabad visit, said that the United States is confused on whether it would to stay in Afghanistan or not.

“The secretary of state is coming. We will see how much clear he is in his thoughts,” said Fawad.The information minister said that Punjab minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan has been sent a message by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on his back-to-back controversies in the recent past. “Fayaz is a good person. He will show his performance,” Fawad Chaudhry claimed.