Two brothers arrested for murder

The mutilated body of a man was found in a house in Bilal Colony Orangi Town, while two brothers believed to be involved in the murder were arrested. The tortured body of 28-year-old Adnan, who was kidnapped from North Karachi, was recovered after police received information.

The police team led by SHO Jamal Leghari arrived at the site and shifted the body to Jinnah Hospital. They also arrested Tahir Haji Rehman and his brother Zahid Rehman Khan from the site. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had a monetary dispute with Adnan over Rs284,000. They said they brought him to the house and began torturing him, during which he died.

The suspects then called police and tried to portray the incident as a suicide. However, police arrested them on suspicion. The police later informed Adnan’s family and handed his body to them after completing the legal proceedings.