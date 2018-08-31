Marine resources drastically affected by overfishing, pollution: experts

Fisheries resources have drastically been affected in the past few decades mainly due to overfishing, unsustainable fishing practices and marine pollution.

Trainings and capacity-building programs for fishers can help address the declining fish stocks and will provide income generation opportunities to local communities.

This was stated by speakers during the inauguration of a longline fishing boat and the distribution of iceboxes organised by WWF-Pakistan under the project, titled ‘Sustainable Fisheries Entrepreneurship: A Citizen-Based Approach to Saving Pakistan’s Unique Marine Environment’, at Ibrahim Hyderi.

The project initiated at three coastal union councils of Karachi -- Ibrahim Hyderi, Rehri Goth and Mauripur -- is supported by Engro Foundation.

The project initiated in July 2016 has supported fishing communities in improving capacities and providing alternative livelihood opportunities to the local fishermen. It has helped reduce post-harvest losses and by-catch of endangered and threatened species as well as promoting sustainable fishing practices.

During the event it was also discussed that one of the major challenges the communities are facing is of increasing level of pollution, both solid waste and wastewater in the marine waters.

Solid waste including organic waste from cattle colony (cow dung), piles of plastic waste from the whole city through drains, untreated waste water and its nuisance smell from Korangi industrial area and Port Qasim have significantly polluted the creek waters.

Due to this high level of pollution, it has been observed that the fish resources are being depleted day by day which is directly impacting the economic conditions of these fishing communities, who are highly dependent upon fisheries.

Jahangir Piracha, CEO Engro Vopak, said the sustainability of fisheries resources was at the heart of Engro and they are focusing on providing a better lifestyle to the local communities involved in fishing.

He also maintained that his company had been part of various environmental initiatives and in this regard had helped revive 5,000 hectares of mangroves in Port Qasim and surrounding areas.

Piracha opined that mangroves were not only a good source of sustenance of people but provided nursery grounds for different fish species.

He appreciated the efforts of fishermen who were engaged in rescue and release of endangered species.

He also expressed the commitment to continue support for these communities through various skill development and education programs across Sindh.

Hammad Naqi Khan, director general at WWF-Pakistan, said that due to a host of problems, coastal communities of Pakistan were confronting reduction in livelihood opportunities.

He further said that illegal fishing practices coupled with an increase in marine pollution were not only threatening fish stocks but other endangered marine life which was also vanishing from oceans.

He added that the capacity building program and awareness sessions with local fishers had resulted in the rescue and safe release of a number of endangered and unique marine species that included dolphins, sunfishes, whale sharks and other important marine life.

He emphasised the need to educate the youth of coastal communities, who, he said, could play a pivotal role in the conservation of marine resources.

He termed pollution a major cause of degradation of marine resources and called for innovative solutions to address this issue.