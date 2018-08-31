Forex reserves fall to $16.685 billion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell 0.22 percent to $16.685 billion as of August 24, the central bank reported on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves came in at $16.722 billion in the previous week.
The forex reserves held by the SBP stood at $10.226 billion, down $8 million, compared with the preceding week. The forex reserves of commercial banks dropped to $6.458 billion against $6.488 billion.
