Forex reserves fall to $16.685 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell 0.22 percent to $16.685 billion as of August 24, the central bank reported on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves came in at $16.722 billion in the previous week.

The forex reserves held by the SBP stood at $10.226 billion, down $8 million, compared with the preceding week. The forex reserves of commercial banks dropped to $6.458 billion against $6.488 billion.