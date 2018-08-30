Probe ordered into illegal forest cutting at Kalam

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered an inquiry into the merciless and illegal cutting of forests in Kalam in Swat district.

The detailed report should be submitted to him as expeditious as possible, he said, an official communiqué quoted him as saying. He said the inquiry report should fix responsibility and identify the culprits.

The government would take a stern action against the culprits involved in the illegal forests cutting leading to deforestation in the province, he added. He said there was a complete ban on the cutting of trees and he would never allow deforestation and illegal cutting of trees.