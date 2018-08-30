Thu August 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2018

Sports culture to be promoted as per Imran’s vision: Rai Taimoor

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has vowed to complete under-construction sports projects of the province as early as possible. “The sports culture will be promoted in the province as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he expressed these views at a high profile meeting at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Ch, Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Secretary Planning Tehmina Habib and other top officials were also present in the meeting.

Secretary Sports Punjab and DG SBP Aamir Jan briefed the Punjab Sports Minister about Directorate of Sports Punjab, youth affairs, Project Management Unit, Sports Board Punjab’s working, activities and projects during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor announced to formulate a sports policy at provincial level. “Promotion of sports in the province will be my top priority and the ongoing sports projects will be completed smoothly”.

He said Punjab govt will take every possible measure for the growth of sports environment in the province. “The sports facilities will also be utilized at union council level”.

Taimoor further said that top sports stars of the country will also be consulted for the promotion of sports in the province. “Pakistan has plenty of potential in the sports field and we will polish this talent through some professional training,” he added. Taimoor also planted a tree outside Punjab Stadium. The minister along with Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Ch, DG SBP Aamir Jan and other officials also visited State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex.

Aamir Jan informed the meeting that modern boxing rings have been sent to all divisional headquarters. “We are also planning to build modern swimming pools in all divisional headquarters,” he added. “Sports Board Punjab is committed to build sports development projects across the province and provide modern sports facilities to the youth of remote areas”.

NIPA delegation meets DG SBP Aamir Jan: A delegation of National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Senior Management Course had a meeting with Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan during their visit to National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Aamir Jan briefed the delegation about Sports Board Punjab’s sports activities and development projects at length. Director Admin Javed Chohan was also present on this occasion.

The delegation was comprised of Ammara Khan, Kashif Hussain, Abid Mehmood, Asad Aziz, Asad Sarfraz, M Israr, Ghazala Ambreen, Aziz ur Rehman Niazi and M Farooq.

Aamir Jan informed the delegation that top quality boxing rings have been sent to all divisions. “Sports Board Punjab is also planning to build modern swimming pools in all

divisional headquarters,” he added.

