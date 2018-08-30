Three food outlets sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams on Wednesday conducted raids on various food points in the provincial metropolis and sealed three food businesses.

On the directives of PFA Director General Muhammad Usman, food safety teams under the supervision of food safety officers initiated crackdown on adulterating and unhygienic food processing units in nine zones of Lahore. Teams have examined the food quality and food safety measures. The PFA DG said a team of PFA sealed Purafina Fine Drinking Water, at Syedpur Grid Station, for selling unpurified drinking water and using PFA’s logo, over unavailability of RO Plant and to bring rusted machinery in practice. He said the team confiscated 1,100 filled bottles, machinery, and chemical drums during the raid. In addition, PFA sealed a famous pizza point on MM Alam Road for selling substandard food products. The DG said rancid oil, expired bread, rotten vegetables and substandard spices were being used in the preparation of pizza. The team discovered the presence of insects, rats and poor hygiene issues. Besides, PFA raided Shahbaz Sweets and Bakers at Chowk Ashiqabad, and sealed it for not following the instructions and use of cosmetic colours and artificial flavours.