Thu August 30, 2018
Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms

Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian

Are dams the right choice?

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan’s use

ECC meeting: Increase in gas tariff put on hold

No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 30, 2018

Three food outlets sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams on Wednesday conducted raids on various food points in the provincial metropolis and sealed three food businesses.

On the directives of PFA Director General Muhammad Usman, food safety teams under the supervision of food safety officers initiated crackdown on adulterating and unhygienic food processing units in nine zones of Lahore. Teams have examined the food quality and food safety measures. The PFA DG said a team of PFA sealed Purafina Fine Drinking Water, at Syedpur Grid Station, for selling unpurified drinking water and using PFA’s logo, over unavailability of RO Plant and to bring rusted machinery in practice. He said the team confiscated 1,100 filled bottles, machinery, and chemical drums during the raid. In addition, PFA sealed a famous pizza point on MM Alam Road for selling substandard food products. The DG said rancid oil, expired bread, rotten vegetables and substandard spices were being used in the preparation of pizza. The team discovered the presence of insects, rats and poor hygiene issues. Besides, PFA raided Shahbaz Sweets and Bakers at Chowk Ashiqabad, and sealed it for not following the instructions and use of cosmetic colours and artificial flavours.

