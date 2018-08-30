41 quack centres sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Wednesday sealed 41 quack’s centres in different cities. According to a press release, the PHC teams along with the district administration and police have conducted raids on 173 treatment centres in Gujranwala, Chiniot, Jhelum, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Vehari and Sheikhupura. 41 out of the visited centres were sealed.
