Abducted teenage girl rescued in Surjani

A teenage girl who had been kidnapped in Surjani Town three days ago was rescued and five abductors, including a woman, were arrested during a police raid in Surjani Town on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nasrullah Khan of Surjani Town Police Station said the 14-year-old daughter of a labourer, Arshad, was going home in a rickshaw on August 26 when the driver of the three-wheeler gave her something to eat. As soon as the girl ate what had been given to her, she fell unconscious and was kidnapped.

During investigations after the registration of a case, police were tipped off that the abductors were present in Khuda Ki Basti. Acting on information, cops raided on a house in Sector 36-B of Surjani Town, arrested all the five suspects and recovered the girl.

The alleged abductors were taken to the police station where they were identified as Ramzan, Hamid Khan, Abdul Samad, Riaz Ahmed and Zarina Bibi. In a statement to police, the girl said she had been kidnapped on her way home and taken to an unknown place in Nazimabad, where her abductors had raped her. Police said the culprits were planning to shift the teenage to Punjab to sell her.