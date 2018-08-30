National Youth Assembly delegation calls on air chief

ISLAMABAD: Sixty five members of the National Youth Assembly led by Hannan Ali Abbasi visited the Air Headquarters, and met with Chief of the Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan, Geo News reported. While talking to the delegation Wednesday, the air chief lauded the contributions made by the members of the National Youth Assembly. He urged the members to work selflessly for the development and prosperity of the county as the future of this great nation lies in the hands of potential future leadership. Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Support), gave a comprehensive briefing on “history and role of PAF and nature of its operations” to the delegation.