The persistent problem of gas shortage has paralysed the lives of Tando Qaiser’s residents. They have complained that most of the time gas pressure is too low to cook food or even to boil water for tea.
The criminal silence of the higher authorities has further aggravated the situation.
Muhammad Umar Nizamani
Tando Qaiser
