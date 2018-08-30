Thu August 30, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2018

Govt mulls to complete SEZs in 3-month

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Thursday gave three months deadline to the officials to ensure inauguration of special economic zones (SEZs) planned under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“He (Bakhtiar) tasked all stakeholders to complete all processes to ensure groundbreaking of the prioritised special economic zones in the coming three months,” a government’s statement said.

Planning minister said development of SEZs is the priority area of the new government to ensure creation of new jobs, achieve high economic growth and encourage exports.

The minister was presiding over a meeting attended by Secretary Ministry of Planning Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Project Director CPEC Hassan Daud and other officials from the Board of Investment and ministries of commerce and industries.

The minister directed the officials to fast-track the processes and enhance coordination amongst the line ministries to ensure early implementation of the important sector of CPEC.

Bakhtiar further instructed the officials to work for the development of SEZ in federal capital territory that may host information technology, telecom and services sectors.

