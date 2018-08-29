Spanish envoy visits museum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Spanish Ambassador Carlos Morales on Tuesday visited the Peshawar Museum and other historical places.
He was briefed on various ancient tools and statues showcased at the facility. The ambassador said the museums served as an academy for the new generation, particularly those interested in knowing about the past. He hoped the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums would take care of artifacts and preserve places of historical importance.
PESHAWAR: Spanish Ambassador Carlos Morales on Tuesday visited the Peshawar Museum and other historical places.
He was briefed on various ancient tools and statues showcased at the facility. The ambassador said the museums served as an academy for the new generation, particularly those interested in knowing about the past. He hoped the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums would take care of artifacts and preserve places of historical importance.
Comments