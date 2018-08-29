Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK

Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK
Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials

Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials
Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT

Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT
No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad

No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad
Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful

Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful
US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal

US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal
Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub

Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub
Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans

Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans
World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan’s looted wealth

World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan’s looted wealth
Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

All set for Indian Ocean tsunami exercise

Islamabad : Pakistan will join more than 20 countries around the Indian Ocean Rim as participant of the mock tsunami scenarios on September 4 and 5.

It will exercise the Makran Trench scenario on September 4.

According to Dr Muhammad Hanif, chief meteorologist at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the purpose of the Indian Ocean-wide exercise is to increase preparedness, evaluate response capabilities in each country and improve coordination throughout the region.

“The aim is to exercise all levels of the tsunami warning and response chain, with a primary focus on the local coastal community level.”

He said the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and subsequent events in the Indian and Pacific Oceans had brought to the world’s attention the urgent need to be more prepared for such events.

“The exercise will test the current procedures of the Indian Ocean tsunami warning and mitigation system and help identify operational strengths and weaknesses in each country,” he said.

The weatherman said the ‘Exercise Indian Ocean Wave 2018’ would simulate Indian Ocean countries being put into a tsunami warning situation requiring government decision making.

“It builds on previous Indian Ocean exercise conducted in 2009, 2011, 2014, 1016 and tsunami evacuation drills conducted in five schools of Karachi in November and December 2017 in collaboration with UNDP, PMD and local administration.”

Muhammad Hanif said around 450 students and teachers were mobilised on that occasion, while parents, volunteers and local government officials also observed and learned about the process of tsunami evacuation exercise at the schools.

He said the drills were the first ever on such a scale to test school disaster response and evacuation plans for students and teachers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bad loans increase to Rs624 billion till June-end

Bad loans increase to Rs624 billion till June-end
Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan

Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan
'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

Photos & Videos

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar