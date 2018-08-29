Wed August 29, 2018
Islamabad

KI
Khalid Iqbal
August 29, 2018

Traffic warden suspended

Rawalpindi: People have strongly protested against the act of a traffic warden who knocked over illegally parked motorcycles to clear the path for vehicles, part of Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid's protocol on Tuesday.

The incident took place here in Bohar Bazaar when Railways Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed was facing difficulties on road due to illegally parked motorcycles.

The reliable sources said that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf has suspended the traffic warden who knocked over illegally parked

motorcycles to clear the path for vehicles part of Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid's protocol and ordered an inquiry against the warden.

The traffic warden knocked over motorcycles which were illegally parked at Bohar Bazaar. Shaikh Rashid was en route to the Lal Haveli, he told motorcyclists that he is being considerate otherwise he can have authorities pick up all the motorcycles.

Following this, the warden instead of moving the motorcycles to the side started knocking them

over. The warden told the railways minister that he was knocking over the motorcycles because he was ‘fed up’.

After departure of Shaikh Rashid Ahmed, people strongly protested against this act.

They questioned whether this is the ‘New Pakistan’, why had the traffic warden knocked over their motorcycles?

