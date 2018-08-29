Capital police devise plan for high vigilance and patrolling

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have revamped its patrolling and security plan to maintain high vigilance and also decided to erect mobile police pickets or halting points in various areas of the city from time to time for effective checking.

It has been decided to constitute special teams which would erect mobile pickets to keep an eye over suspects, the official source said, adding that different halting points would be created to keep an eye over suspicious persons and vehicles to curb the crime and criminal activities.

More than 40 vehicles have been provided to these checking teams and their mobile pickets will work in different timings in the city and their locations will be changed after 45 minutes each, the police source maintained.

As a part of this plan finalized after consultation between the top hierarchy of Capital police, the source said that exit and entry points of Islamabad will be also cordoned off randomly along with other places at different venues and times.

In order to prevent street crime within the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Islamabad police will adopt pro-active policy and two registers would be placed in each vehicle and SPs, SDPOs and SHO will mention the situation after checking duties in each register.

The police teams will also conduct surprise checks to ensure security of educational institutions, important buildings, media houses, trading centres and other important places and roads.

In case of getting information about any untoward incident, all vehicles will report to the concerned point and will perform their duty according to orders of the senior officers.

The policemen will report everyday incidents in the city and concerned SPs will regularly check the performance of the halting points.

The staff deputed at the halting points will be issued performa to note down activity of every day.

The proformas will be submitted to the concerned officers daily. Reports prepared by the officers will be monitored and those who will perform their duties diligently will be given awards.

Patrolling system within ICT has been revamped and pairs of Falcons Eagle Motorcycle along with commando vehicles will be deployed which would work in three shifts for surveillance and crimes prevention.

Besides, SHO’s of all police stations within ICT have been strictly directed to utilize their mobiles as well as staff from Rescue-15 to curb crime.

Police source said that federal Capital has been divided into various beats and experienced officers have been deputed in each beat to watch the activities of suspects.

He hoped that such efforts of police will bring result and protection to the lives and property of the citizens would be ensured effectively.