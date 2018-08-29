Two food points sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued crackdown on unhygienic food points in the provincial metropolis on Tuesday.

PFA officials said the purpose of the crackdown was to ensure quality food in Punjab. During the crackdown, food safety teams sealed two food businesses including a canteen and a fast food point over multiple food hygiene issues.

Also, Rs 121,000 fine was imposed on 12 food business operators. A Punjab Food Authority enforcement team raided Jallo Park’s canteen and sealed it for providing poor quality food to customers and failed to produce medical certificates of its workers.

The team also discovered richness of pests, open dustbins, improper cleanliness arrangements and expired carbonated drinks. A team of PFA also closed Java BBQ and Shawarma Point due to the presence of washroom in kitchen premises, stinky environment and for using rusty vessels and cosmetic colours.

Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates. Further, the authority penalised 12 FBOs with a cumulative fine of Rs 121,000 over failure to meet food safety standards and poor hygienic conditions. Punjab Food Authority has served warning notices for improvement on 89 food points.