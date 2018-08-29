How to raise money

Both the city administration and other government organisations own vast areas of land that have been vacant for many years. The land, which is not in use of the government, can be turned into education institutions or be given on a lease to offices.

This will generate income for the local authorities. To cover the cost of construction of such facilities, the government can partner with Islamic banks. This initiative will also help grow the country’s Islamic banking sector.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar