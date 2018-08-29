Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK

Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK
Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials

Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials
Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT

Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT
No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad

No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad
Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful

Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful
US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal

US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal
Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub

Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub
Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans

Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans
World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan’s looted wealth

World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan’s looted wealth
Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

National

BR
Bureau report
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bacha Khan International Airport: NAB seeks details from CAA about recruitment, construction work

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sought details from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) about the recruitment of employees by it and construction work at the Bacha Khan International Airport.

In a letter addressed to the Airport Manager at the Bacha Khan International Airport, the NAB noted it was verifying a matter regarding the recruitment done by CAA on all cadres since 2008 and it therefore needed all the record of information about those recruited, including their name, father's name, CNIC number, post held, date of appointment and whether they were permanent or working on contract/contingent.

The NAB letter also sought information regarding the construction and renovation work at the domestic and international terminals at the airport. It wanted the CAA to provide the relevant record of PC-1 of the project, the advertisement that was placed, the bidding process and details of the payments made to the contractor.

It is unclear if there is any specific complaint about the recruitment process done by the CAA and the construction and renovation work at the airport in Peshawar named after late freedom-fighter Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, commonly known as Bacha Khan.

The airport has undergone expansion and renovation in recent years and its facilities have been upgraded. Passengers using these facilities for the first time are pleasantly surprised when they enter the airport. Earlier, the facilities at the airport left much to be desired.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bad loans increase to Rs624 billion till June-end

Bad loans increase to Rs624 billion till June-end
Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan

Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan
'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

Photos & Videos

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar