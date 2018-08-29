BBDO Pakistan win Agency of the Year at AD Stars 2018

Busan, South Korea: BBDO Pakistan has been awarded Agency of the Year for 2018 at Asia’s biggest award show: AD Stars. The agency won an impressive haul of 28 trophies which include 5 Golds, 9 Silvers, and 14 Bronzes, along with 25 shortlists.

The awards were won on four different projects: “The Bridal Uniform” for UN Women in collaboration with Ali Xeeshan (4 Golds, 4 Silvers, 4 Bronzes), “Knowledge is Bulletproof” for SOC Outreach (1 Gold, 5 Silvers, 7 Bronzes), “Remake The Boxer” for PepsiCo Sting (2 Bronzes), and “Urdu Poeatry” for Kashmir Cooking Oils (1 Bronze).

Regional Creative Director, Impact BBDO Middle East and Pakistan, Ali Rez said that “We are humbled to be awarded this fantastic honor at such an amazing show. Congratulations to all the teams, and our partners who believed in us and the work.”

BBDO also won the Network of the Year 2018.AD Stars is the biggest award show in Asia, and is held in Busan annually. This year, more than 20,000 entries were submitted from 57 different countries around the world.***