Wed August 29, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2018

Police claim killing MQM-London hitman, robber in shootouts

Two alleged robbers, including an MQM-London hitman, were killed in separate shootouts with police in Central and West districts on Tuesday.

The first encounter took place in the wee hours of Tuesday in Gulberg area where a man was killed and another arrested in an injured condition.

Station House Officer Syed Rashid Ali of Gulberg Police Station said the two men deprived a passerby, Zohaib, of his wallet and cellphone. Afterwards, the robbers stopped a car in Rehmanabad, Block-5, FB Area, and deprived its driver, Talha, of his wallet and cellphone and tried to speed away on their motorcycle.

In the meantime, Talha rammed his vehicle into the motorcycle, knocking the robbers off the two-wheeler. Members of the public present at the scene overpowered the suspects and thrashed them brutally by using sticks and rods.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot, arrested them the suspects and took them to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where one of the robbers expired.

The dead robber was identified as Atta Ramzan, and the injured was named as Daud. The police found two TT pistols and the snatched cellphones and wallets. A case has been lodged and investigations are under way.

The second encounter took place on Tuesday evening within Ittehad Town police remit. Police said that acting on information, they rushed towards an X-8 bus stop, Baldia Town’s Ittehad Town. On seeing the police, the suspects opened fire, which was returned by the cops. After a brief encounter, the police arrested one suspect in an injured condition, but his accomplice fled.

The police took the injured robber to Civil Hospital Karachi, where he was pronounced dead. A motorcycle and a 30-bore pistol were seized from the possession of the robber, who was later identified as Zohaib alias WC.

SSP Dr Rizwan of District West said Zohaib was a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London target killer and wanted in connection with charges of involvement in encounters with police, target killings and acts of terrorism. Zohaib had been released from jail on bail a month ago and was extorting money from people and also robbing citizens. He had been booked in 12 criminal cases.

