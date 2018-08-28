Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

World

REUTERS
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rising carbon levels threaten diets of hundreds of millions of poor

NEW YORK: Rising carbon emissions could make vital food crops from wheat to rice less nutritious and endanger the health of hundreds of millions of the world´s poorest, scientists said on Monday.

Certain staple crops grown in open fields with elevated carbon dioxide levels had up to 17 percent lower levels of protein, iron and zinc compared to those grown amid less of the gas, according to a study in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Global emissions of carbon dioxide, largely from fossil-fuel use, are at record highs and the primary cause of global average temperature rise, which countries are seeking to curb to avoid the most devastating effects. Nearly 200 countries reached an agreement two years ago in Paris to curb emissions. The research found that by 2050, nearly 300 million people could lack enough zinc or protein and 1.4 billion women and children will be vulnerable to iron deficiency - all linked to carbon emissions - fuelling the risk of disease and early death. While carbon emissions and global warming disrupt food production through extreme weather such as drought and floods, these findings warn of a direct yet mostly invisible impact on people´s diets, said Matthew Smith, an author of the study.

"It´s more hidden ... most people wouldn´t necessarily notice if they lost 5 percent of iron or zinc from their wheat, but it could have broad ranging health effects," said the research associate at the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health. The main theory behind the link is that carbon dioxide makes plants grow faster and create fewer micro-nutrients, he added.

By mid-century, areas at highest risk of growing less nutitious food are some of the world´s poorest - India, Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia - which rely on grains most vulnerable to the effects of carbon, such as wheat and rice. People with zinc deficiencies, especially children, can have impaired immune systems and are more susceptible to get and die from malaria and respiratory infections, Smith said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar