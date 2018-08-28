PIA post-Haj operation starts

Islamabad: The post-Haj operation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) began with timely arrival of the first flight PK-3002 at the Islamabad International Airport carrying 325 passengers on Monday. The pilgrims boarding the first flight were received and greeted by the senior officials of PIA and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

President and Chief Executive Officer of PIA Musharraf Rasool has also greeted the pilgrims on performance of sacred religious duty of Haj and prayed for their safe return to the homeland. The national flag carriers will bring back 68,000 pilgrims in 225 special and schedule flights from Jeddah and Madina Al-Munawwara in post Haj operation to Islamabad, four provincial capital’s Multan, Sialkot and Faisalabad. The flight operation will complete on September 25.