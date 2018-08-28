Tue August 28, 2018
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Public debt: boon or bane?

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
August 28, 2018

Progress on polio eradication to be accelerated: Kiani

Islamabad: Pakistan has made remarkable progress in protecting children from polio. The government will accelerate progress in polio eradication and get the job done in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is keen on ensuring that basic health, nutrition, and water and safe sanitation services are available for all Pakistanis.

Federal Minister of National Health Services Aamir Mehmood Kiani made this statement at a briefing held at the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication here Monday. Besides others, the meeting was attended by the Secretary and Director General Health, a representative of the armed forces, as well as the country leads of WHO, UNICEF, NSTOP and BMGF.

Kiani termed polio eradication as being high on the health agenda of the new government. “Pakistan has reduced the number of polio cases from almost 20,000 every year in the early 1990s to eight last year, and 3 thus far in 2018. We must sustain these gains,” the Minister said while expressing satisfaction over the programme being driven by high-quality data and comprehensive, real-time risk assessment and monitoring resulting in better campaign quality.

Expressing confidence in the quality, efficacy and safety of the oral polio vaccine, the Minister advised the programme to constantly educate people on the need to vaccinate all under five children in every campaign. He appreciated the efforts of the 260,000 frontline workers and termed them as heroes striving for the health of future generations.

