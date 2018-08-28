Pakistan play Bangladesh in last pool game today

KARACHI: Pakistan, who have already qualified for the hockey event semi-finals of Asian Games in Indonesia, will play their last Pool B mach against Bangladesh on Tuesday (today).

Since Bangladesh are a weak opponent, Pakistan are likely to win the match and gain the top position in the pool.Chairman selection committee Islahuddin told ‘The News’ from Indonesia that the Green-shirts were playing well and their convincing win by 4-1 against Malaysia proved that the team had gained momentum.

“If they keep playing like this, Pakistan will win the semi-final and the final,” Islah said.He said that the forwards were scoring goals and PC experts were making the most of the chances they were getting. But he said the players must not become complacent as the semi-final and the final would be tough matches.

Pakistan will face either South Korea or Japan in the last-four stage.Captain Muhammad Rizwan said that the boys were determined to win the gold medal, whoever their opponents might be in the knockout matches. “We have got confidence. We have overcome our weaknesses due to which we were failing to score goals before the Asia Games,” he added.