Stagnant water

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to a number of areas in Soldier Bazaar that are flooded with sewage. The area lacks a proper sewerage system. This is causing problems for residents.
Standing water outside people’s houses has made it difficult for residents to go out. The authorities concerned should take notice of the situation.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
