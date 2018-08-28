Tue August 28, 2018
Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2018

RIUJ boycotts Senate, NA to protest manhandling of journalists

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) decided on Monday to stage a token walkout from Senate and National Assembly sessions to record protest against maltreatment by guards of Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid with a cameraman of a private TV channel and character assassination of renowned anchors Saleem Safi and Asma Shirazi by PTI workers.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the RIUJ which was presided over by its President Mubarak Zeb and Secretary NPC Shakeel Anjum, held in National Press Club. The meeting strongly protested the behaviour of guards of Sheikh Rashid who broke the mobile phone of the cameraman of a private TV channel. The journalists demanded Sheikh Rashid to tender an apology.

The meeting also strongly protested against character assassination of anchors Saleem Safi and Asma Shirazi by PTI workers. The meeting concerned over this action and said that with the formation of the government, in a week’s time the journalists were being targeted and their character assassination was being carried out and through such tactics they tried to gag freedom of expression. It was said in the meeting that the media did not want a confrontation with government but they would also not let anybody to attack freedom of journalism.

Decision was also taken in the meeting that a committee comprising senior journalists would be formed which would meet treasury and opposition members and high level government officials to record their protest and demand solution of the problems.

It was also decided in the meeting that with the mutual consultation 2nd phase of the campaign would be started inside and outside of the parliament if Sheikh Rashid did not tender an apology and did not compensate the loss and bid of character assassination against Safi and Asma did not stop.

