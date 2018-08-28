Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Karachi

SBP
Salis bin Perwaiz
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Police to fix responsibility in August 25 Gadap shootout ‘in a day or two’

The autopsy report of the teenager who was killed in crossfire between police officials and drug peddlers in the August 25 Gadap Town raid has been submitted to the investigators, but the responsibility for the incident will be fixed within two days, The News has learnt.

Bilal Azeem was shot dead in crossfire during a drug raid in the Gadap City police jurisdiction, where a team of law enforcers raided the drug den of notorious criminal Ibrahim. The police had arrested two criminals during the operation.

However, due to the teenager’s death, Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Amir Ahmed Shaikh formed an investigating team led by East Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Amir Farooqi, with the order to submit a detailed inquiry report.  

Autopsy report

On Monday the medical team of the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital submitted their post-mortem examination report to the investigation staff that states: “Memorandum of post-mortem examination held at the Karachi mortuary on the dead body of Mohammad Bilal by Dr Mohammad Pervez Anwar Khan.

According to the general particulars provided in the report, the deceased was sent by the station house officer of the Gadap City police station and was brought to the hospital by Sub-Inspector Zahid, while the body was identified by Jumma Khan and Yousuf Khan.

The report also stated that the body was brought dead from the jurisdiction of Gadap City due to firearm injuries suffered during a police encounter, as alleged by the police in their report, with the advice to perform a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death of the male appearing to be 15 or 16 years old.

The examination found out that his features were identifiable, there was no sign of decomposition, his tongue was inside his mouth, his pupils were fixed and there was no bleeding from the mouth, nose or ears.

The examiners found the firearm entry wound to be round-shaped and 1x1 centimetres, with no blackening wound, and the exit wound to be round-shaped and 1.5x1.5cm. “The death was caused by irreversible shock leading to cardio-pulmonary failure as a result of the firearm injuries on the left arm, the chest and the right arm.”  

Responsibility

DIG Farooqi told The News that the post-mortem examination report was submitted to the investigation staff, who shall go through its technicalities and fix responsibility in a day or two.

Farooqi said that on Monday an inspection of the area where the encounter took place and the statements of the witnesses revealed that there is a factory that manufactures the notorious drugs Ice and Crystal. He said he has issued orders for the factory to be immediately demolished.

The DIG said he also found out that some police officers of the locality are hand in glove with criminals, adding that he has suspended five officials of the relevant police station and initiated an inquiry against them. He said he has sent the officials to the police headquarters.

Farooqi said District Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shiraz Nazeer has been tasked with an inquiry and directed to compile a report on the presence of narcotic dens in the area.

The DIG said the SSP has been told to file a source report that confirms the presence of drug mafia in the Afghan Camp locality, where women used to sell narcotics, as well as in its adjoining areas.

He said they have planned a comprehensive operation in these areas to rid the district of the menace of narcotics.

Four FIRs

The shootout had resulted in the registration of four first information reports (FIRs). DIG Farooqi said the first was lodged on behalf of the state under sections of arson, police encounter and attempted murder as well as under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The second FIR was lodged on the complaint of the deceased teenager’s mother, the third was registered against the accused from whom narcotics were seized and the fourth was lodged against the accused on whom weapons were found, added the DIG.

Farooqi said he had summoned all the police officials that participated in the raid and their statements have been recorded, adding that they were also asking the locals to provide eyewitness accounts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar