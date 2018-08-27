Two PPP politicians, PA’s ex-deputy speaker join PTI

KARACHI: Three politicians – Muzafar Ali Shujra, Qadir Bakhsh Kalmati and Abdul Bari Jelani – joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at a press conference on Sunday.

Former Sindh minister Shujra and Kalmati belonged to the Pakistan Peoples Party, and ex-deputy provincial assembly speaker Jelani was an independent political and social figure.

Shujra said he was convinced of PTI chief Imran Khan’s struggle against corruption. He added that respect too was one of the factors that attracted him towards the party. “I have been the PPP’s Karachi president and MPA and always worked for public welfare. [I] hope to get due respect.”

Kalmati criticised his former party and said that because of its poor performance, the province had become “Masailistan [land of problems]”. He added that the PPP could not even improve the living conditions in Malir, which was considered one of its strongholds in the city.

“Everybody knows who has turned the district into a drug den,” he commented.

Jelani said the PTI was the only political party in the country talking of justice. He pledged that he would serve the public from its platform.

“I have been living in the same house for the past 50 years and never joined any party and always remained independent.”