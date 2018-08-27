Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
Railways officer reluctant to work under Sheikh Rasheed sacked

Railways officer reluctant to work under Sheikh Rasheed sacked
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two PPP politicians, PA’s ex-deputy speaker join PTI

KARACHI: Three politicians – Muzafar Ali Shujra, Qadir Bakhsh Kalmati and Abdul Bari Jelani – joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at a press conference on Sunday.

Former Sindh minister Shujra and Kalmati belonged to the Pakistan Peoples Party, and ex-deputy provincial assembly speaker Jelani was an independent political and social figure.

Shujra said he was convinced of PTI chief Imran Khan’s struggle against corruption. He added that respect too was one of the factors that attracted him towards the party. “I have been the PPP’s Karachi president and MPA and always worked for public welfare. [I] hope to get due respect.”

Kalmati criticised his former party and said that because of its poor performance, the province had become “Masailistan [land of problems]”. He added that the PPP could not even improve the living conditions in Malir, which was considered one of its strongholds in the city.

“Everybody knows who has turned the district into a drug den,” he commented.

Jelani said the PTI was the only political party in the country talking of justice. He pledged that he would serve the public from its platform.

“I have been living in the same house for the past 50 years and never joined any party and always remained independent.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo

Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!