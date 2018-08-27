Abid Boxer arrested, released

LAHORE: Notorious encounter specialist former Inspector Abid Boxer was arrested by Nawankot CIA on Sunday. However, he was released after few hours. A murder case was registered at Millat Park police station against him. He and litigant of the case were summoned to Nawan Kot CIA center for questioning, where both of them had an exchange of harsh words following which Abid Boxer was detained. He was released after few hours. A local court granted interim bail to the encounter specialist in 10 cases last month. Some of the cases registered against him pertained to murder, attempted murder and land-grabbing.