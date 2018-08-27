Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan whip Malaysia to reach semis

KARACHI: Pakistan stormed into semis after defeating Malaysia 4-1 in their Pool B match of the hockey event at Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta on Sunday.

With their fourth consecutive win, Pakistan are now on top of the table with 12 points.

The Green-shirts will now play their last preliminary round match against Bangladesh on Tuesday (tomorrow). Meanwhile, Malaysia also managed to qualify for the semi-finals.Pakistan had also won their previous matches convincingly. They defeated minnows Thailand 10-0, Oman 10-0 and Kazakhstan 16-0.

Mubashar Ali opened the account for Pakistan when he converted a penalty corner in the third quarter. Malaysia fought back with attacking play and managed to level the scores when Faiz Jalali converted a penalty corner.

Pakistani forwards continued attacking and made a successful move from the left side while deceiving three Malaysian defenders to push the ball to Ijaz Ahmed, who connected and restored Pakistan’s lead.

The Green-shirts kept the pressure on Malaysian defenders and were rewarded through Muhammad Irfan, who scored two goals for them. He scored a field goal before converting a penalty corner to seal victory for Pakistan.

The Green-shirts desperately needed a comprehensive win against Malaysia — who are ranked higher than Pakistan in the FIH rankings — to prove themselves a much-improved team.Team manager Hasan Sardar, while talking to ‘The News’, said that the team played according to the management’s strategy.

“We won the match against a balanced side with a much better ranking than us. Performance of our players is improving with each match,” he said.

But Hasan warned against complacency.“We won against a tough side, but now we have to think about the semi-final,” he said.

“We are using Irfan as a forward and he is playing well. Dilbar and Ali Shan are also performing well. Abu Bakar and Mubashar are also scoring goals,” he added. On the possibility of facing arch-rivals India in the final, Hasan said that whoever controls their nerves will win the title.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo

Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!