Necessary reforms

Without bringing reforms to, and changes and improvements in the education sector, we cannot eliminate corruption, poverty and terrorism from our country. A good education system plays a vital role in bringing peace, prosperity and stability to the country. There are many ways and methods which the government can adopt to improve the education sector. What the government can do first is to change teaching methodology. Teachers should focus on teaching methods that make students creative, innovative and thinker.

Besides giving lessons from text books, some practical work should be carried out in order to develop students’ skills. Extracurricular activities should be encouraged to groom students’ personality. Libraries and laboratories should be set up in all schools and colleges. Trips to art museums should be arranged to enhance students’ knowledge. Rote learning should be discouraged at all levels.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad