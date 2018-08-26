Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Ice-free Peshawar’

PESHAWAR: A senior police official said Saturday more arrests had been made during the campaign against narcotics, especially ice, in the provincial capital.

The capital city police said it had launched a special ice-free Peshawar campaign in the provincial capital to go after the sellers, smugglers and addicts of the synthetic drug, the use of which has alarmingly increased among the locals in the last few years.

“Many of the peddlers and the addicts were arrested during and before the Eid days. Police have also recovered huge quantity of ice, hashish and other drugs from the held accused,” Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman said.

The capital city police authorities last week said to have recovered two kilograms of ice, 26 kilograms of heroin, 624 kg of hashish and 3300 litres of liquor.

The campaign is specially focusing on those involved in the trade and manufacturing of ice, also called crystal meth, methamphetamine and party drug.

“The SPs of all the four circles have been directed to submit their weekly report on the progress in campaign against ice. Those performing well in the campaign will be rewarded to encourage others,” said the CCPO.

Police have expressed concern in a number of meetings with the government officials over the release of the ice dealers on bail since there is no special law to deal the synthetic drug.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police wants legislation by the provincial assembly to ensure a strict punishment for the manufactures, sellers, peddlers and users of ice. The drug is more dangerous for the human body than cocaine, hashish or any other narcotics and has already caused deaths in the city and other districts.

Police officials said that apart from operations against the drug dealers and peddlers, they have launched an awareness campaign against ice.

The civil society, religious scholars, elected representatives, colleges and university administrations, the district administration and elders of the society are being engaged in the awareness campaign against the synthetic drug.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s