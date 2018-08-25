Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Sports

AFP
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Christie stuns Yuqi on day of upsets

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie lay flat on the court with disbelief after his shock win over top-seeded Chinese Shi Yuqi in front of a raucous home crowd at the Asian Games badminton Friday.

Christie, 20, edged out world number two Yuqi 21-19, 19-21, 21-17 in an enthralling one-hour eight-minute battle in the first round of the regional Olympics in Jakarta. Ranked 15th in the world, Christie matched his senior rival serve-to-serve and smash-to-smash as a partisan crowd erupted in deafening applause at each Indonesian point.

“It’s like Yuqi did not move fast enough. Maybe because he went after Anthony (Sinisuka Ginting) in the team event match. So the feet movement is a bit slower than before,” Christie told reporters. “The audience was amazing as they gave me the necessary boost to go harder in the match,” he said, adding that it will be “step by step” for him.

Despite the difference in their world rankings, Christie now leads Yuqi 4-3 in head-to-head encounters. Yuqi argued with the umpire on a couple of line decisions and his frustration was clearly visible. Yuqi rallied to win the second game but Christie kept his calm to take the third game and set up a round-of-16 meeting with Thailand’s Khosit Phetpradab.

“Both of us played well. I tried my best, could have played better had I committed fewer mistakes, but that’s the way it stands now,” said Yuqi.In another major upset, Hong Kong’s Vincent Wong Wing Ki served out Indian heavyweight Kidambi Srikanth 23-21, 21-19 in 41 minutes. Srikanth, who last year became the first Indian to win four Super Series world tour titles in a season, was undone by a determined Wing Ki.

“I have played him many times before but did not know what really went wrong,” said a stunned Srikanth. “I played well in the first set but couldn’t finish it up.” “He played really well in the crucial moments and he deserved to win,” the world number eight added.

Asian Games medals tally

Countries Gold Silver Bronze Total

China 66 46 27 139

Japan 29 31 43 103

Rep of Korea 23 26 28 77

Iran 12 11 8 31

Indonesia 9 9 14 32

DPR Korea 8 5 6 19

Ch Taipei 6 7 12 25

India 6 5 14 25

Thailand 6 4 20 30

Uzbekistan 4 10 7 21

Kazakhstan 3 7 24 34

Mongolia 3 2 4 9

HK, China 2 5 12 19

UAE 2 3 0 5

Singapore 2 1 6 9

Vietnam 1 6 9 16

Kyrgyzstan 1 4 5 10

Malaysia 1 4 1 6

Lebanon 1 1 2 4

Macau, China 1 1 0 2

Philippines 1 0 6 7

Jordan 1 0 3 4

Cambodia 1 0 0 1

Iraq 1 0 0 1

Turkmenistan 0 1 2 3

Saudi Arabia 0 1 0 1

Myanmar 0 0 2 2

Afghanistan 0 0 1 1

Pakistan 0 0 1 1

Qatar 0 0 1 1

Total 190 190 258 638.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s